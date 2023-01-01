Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $121.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.