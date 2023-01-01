Foundry Partners LLC Buys 93 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,893,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,196 shares of company stock worth $29,969,803 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $353.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.96 and a 200 day moving average of $401.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

