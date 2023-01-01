4,806 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

