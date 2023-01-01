Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 474 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

