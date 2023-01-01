Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

