Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAI stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

