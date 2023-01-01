Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 14,885 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.04 and a 200 day moving average of $297.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

