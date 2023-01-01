iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of MBB opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
