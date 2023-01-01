Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $217,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,356,000 after buying an additional 1,564,074 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 798,279 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 316.3% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 254,631 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.39 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

