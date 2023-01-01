Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

