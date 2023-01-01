Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 82 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $388.27 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $658.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.28 and a 200-day moving average of $424.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 392.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

