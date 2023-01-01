Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of CRS opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

