Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS opened at $319.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

