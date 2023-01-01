Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.