Foundry Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,387.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,484.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,499.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,761.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

