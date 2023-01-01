Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.