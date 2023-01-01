Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $49.00 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

