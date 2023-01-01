Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Globant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 46,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Globant in the third quarter valued at $256,020,000. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5.1% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 22.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Globant Price Performance

About Globant

NYSE:GLOB opened at $168.16 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average of $190.68.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

