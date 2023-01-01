678 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.88.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $346.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.56 and its 200 day moving average is $367.16. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

