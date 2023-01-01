Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 251,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.