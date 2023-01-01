NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,469,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

