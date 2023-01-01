NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 17,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,113.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,672,534 shares of company stock valued at $15,618,362. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 47.62%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
