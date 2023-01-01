NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NIKE by 261.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $117.01 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

