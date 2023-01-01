NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

