The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

IPG stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

