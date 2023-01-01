Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $249,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $18.08 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.