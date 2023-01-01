iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Reduced by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,576 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

