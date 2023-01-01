Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Position Reduced by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,242,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 504,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,033,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 203,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $10,636,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

