Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 677,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $154.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.