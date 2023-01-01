Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 70 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $284.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

