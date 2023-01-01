Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

