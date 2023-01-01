KRS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

V opened at $207.76 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.07.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.