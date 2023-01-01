Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

