Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.