Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 7,560 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

