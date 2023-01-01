Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Declines By 24.0%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,515,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,994,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,576.5 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

WRFRF stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.