Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,783,200 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 3,041,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.3 days.

Xinyi Glass stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

