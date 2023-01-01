Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $55,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35.
- On Monday, October 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96.
Natera Stock Performance
NTRA opened at $40.17 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.