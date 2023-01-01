Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $55,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35.

On Monday, October 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $40.17 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

