YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,329,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 2,838,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.