CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin Buys 15,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,967,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,103 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

