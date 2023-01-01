CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin Buys 15,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.