Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells 999 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, William Richard White sold 20,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $796,400.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.80 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of -0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

