Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Decreases By 18.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.