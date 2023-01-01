Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Expands By 23.8%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 967.0 days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

VTTGF opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.54. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $191.70 and a 52-week high of $399.16.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

