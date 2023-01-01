Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Expands By 23.8%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 967.0 days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
VTTGF opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.54. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $191.70 and a 52-week high of $399.16.
About VAT Group
Further Reading
