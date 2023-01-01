Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Up 0.8%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.