Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Up 1.5%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.69. 59,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 170,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

