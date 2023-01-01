Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,032,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.9 days.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of WFSTF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Forest Products Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

