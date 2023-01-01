Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,032,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.9 days.
Shares of WFSTF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%.
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
