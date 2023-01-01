Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,382.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
TSRYF stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.29.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
