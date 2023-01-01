Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,382.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

TSRYF stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

