Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

USNZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

