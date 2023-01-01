Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WFAFY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

About Wesfarmers

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.