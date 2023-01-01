Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Stock Price Up 4%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Evo Acquisition by 284.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $317,000.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.